DAZN expands subscription options in Italy

Sports streaming platform DAZN is planning to offer more subscription options in Italy, starting in time for the 2022/2023 football season.
Instead of the single monthly fee of €29.99 (although many are still paying the promotional price of €19.99), there will be a wider tariff portfolio possibly based on the number of registered devices, streams and image quality, reports daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
On the table are changes to the possibility of accessing DAZN from two devices at the same time, with customers likely to have to pay more for this option in the future.
The platform has already implemented price changes in Germany (from €14.99 to €29.99) and Japan and is now planning to do the same in Spain (going up from €9.99 to €12.99).
For its part, DAZN has stated that nothing has been decided yet and that customers will be informed in due time.
