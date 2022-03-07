Forecast: LatAm OTT revenues at $14bn by 2027

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 19 Latin American countries will double to $14 billion (€12.9bn) in 2027, according to the Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. This growth comes despite the poor economic situations in most countries.

SVoD will contribute $9.7 billion by 2027. From the $7 billion additional OTT revenues between 2021 and 2027, SVoD will provide $4.5 billion and AVoD $2.0 billion.

“Latin America is usually the first stop in international expansion for the US-based SVoD platforms,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “How platforms adapt in the region acts as a template for further global expansion.”

Seven US-based platforms [Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max] will account for 90 per cent of the region’s 145 million paying SVoD subscriptions by end-2027.