Netflix, TikTok quit Russia
By Chris Forrester
March 7, 2022
Netflix and TikTok have halted their services in Russia.
Netflix, which has already suspended all production and acquisition activity in the country, said in a statement: “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia”.
Netflix is believed to have around 1 million subscribers in Russia.
Netflix was joined by TikTok on March 6th. In a Tweet, the social media platform said “TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation. However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login