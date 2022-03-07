Netflix, TikTok quit Russia

Netflix and TikTok have halted their services in Russia.

Netflix, which has already suspended all production and acquisition activity in the country, said in a statement: “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia”.

Netflix is believed to have around 1 million subscribers in Russia.

Netflix was joined by TikTok on March 6th. In a Tweet, the social media platform said “TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation. However, the safety of our employees and our users remain our highest priority.”