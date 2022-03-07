Report: Spotify paving way to profitable podcast ads

In February 2021, Spotify announced two more acquisitions in the podcasting business: Podsights, an advertising measurement tool, and Chartable, an analytics platform for podcast publishers. The streaming giant clearly stays on target by adding these podcast technology companies to the long list of its latest investments in podcasting, notes a report from Dataxis.

In fact, in 2019, Spotify entered the race to become the global leading streaming audio platform, and no longer just a music streaming service. Since then, more than $1 billion has been spent in various podcast acquisitions. It started with the takeover of several podcast networks and studios (Anchor and Gimlet in Q119, Parcast in Q219, The Ringer in Q120 for instance), then the exclusive licensing deal for one of the most popular podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience, and finally took a turn by acquiring several technology podcast companies, like Megaphone (Q420). Spotify was then adding a new ad-focused string to its bow, aiming for advertisers and podcast publishers.

As a continuation of its buyout strategy, Spotify recently revealed the launch of The Spotify Audience Network, touted as the first audio advertising marketplace, where advertisers and publishers can connect and properly reach listeners.

Spotify’s outcomes are clear: investments eventually paid off

If many were skeptical about the actual fallouts of this high-priced bet put on podcasting by the streaming giant, the last results published are actually quite convincing, says Dataxis. Only shortly after having laid solid foundations for its podcast ecosystem, Spotify’s advertising revenues seem to benefit from a new impetus.

Spotify’s advertising revenues have been escalating since 2015. However, it hit a record in 2021, passing from $745 in 2020 to $1,208 million, thereby achieving a 62.15 per cent increase within one year. Last October, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek confirmed the ad revenues’ leap forward was mainly fostered by podcasts. Meanwhile, the number of podcasts published on the platform continues to grow, reaching 3.6 million in 2021. In its last quarterly report, Spotify shared that 20 per cent of the Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were engaged with podcasts, versus 16 per cent in 2019.

Nevertheless, advertising still only accounts for a minority share in Spotify’s total revenue. In 2021, it represented 12.49 per cent of the total revenue. This represents a 2 point increase compared to previous years, during which this share was quite stable, oscillating between 9.45 per cent and 10.3 per cent. If subscriptions are expected to remain the key revenue driver, advertising should grow stronger in the years to come. Ek disclosed that this could reach 20 per cent of the platform’s total revenue at the end of 2022, and up to 30-40 per cent in the next 5-10 years.