Apple TV+ on Comcast platforms

Comcast and Apple have confirmed the launch of Apple TV+ across Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the US, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

Apple TV+ has begun its rollout on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days. Apple TV+ launched on Sky devices (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the UK and Europe in December 2021.

From March 15th through March 21st, Apple will offer Xfinity customers a preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the blockbuster Apple Original film, Greyhound.

Additionally, Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25th.

“With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology.” advised Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

“Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room,” added Peter Stern, Apple’s Vice President of Services. “Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favourite shows on Apple TV+.”

Customers can access Apple TV+ by saying “Apple TV+” into their voice remote or by saying the name of a desired title from the streaming service (such as, “Ted Lasso” or “The Morning Show”).

Apple TV+ is the first app built using a common set of development tools and resources through Comcast’s global technology platform, enabling content providers to design, develop and deploy rapidly apps that can reach 50+ million devices including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, XClass TV, Sky Q, Sky Glass and devices from syndication partners. By leveraging Comcast’s platform, partners can distribute apps using the same underlying technology to reach tens of millions of viewers globally.