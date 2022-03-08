HBO Max rolls out in 15 more EU countries

HBO Max, the SVoD service from WarnerMedia, is now available in 61 territories globally after launching in 15 additional European countries, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

The platform launches with a promotion offering all customers in Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal more than 30 per cent off the monthly price for the lifetime of their subscription. In the Netherlands, HBO Max launches with two tiers, both at 50 per cent off the regular monthly subscription price for the life of the subscription. A monthly subscription to the standard tier (with HD 1080p, 4K, three concurrent streams, 30 downloads) is €3.99 and a monthly subscription to the basic tier (with HD 720p, one concurrent stream, five downloads) is €2.99.

“From today, HBO Max is streaming in 21 European countries with Central and Eastern Europe, Portugal and the Netherlands joining the Nordics, Spain and Andorra where we launched the platform last year,” said Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA. “Central and Eastern Europe is where it all began for our European business back in 1991 with our first linear channels and we’re pleased that today, more than 30 years later, we’re bringing fans in the region a completely new way to access all their favourite entertainment.”

The 15 new countries are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.



“In under 24 months we have built a scalable streaming business present in 61 territories and counting. International is going to continue be an important part of our global growth story going forward” added Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International. “I am particularly proud that our presence in Central and Eastern Europe is further strengthened by today’s launch of HBO Max, and that we are doubling down on our strong commitment to fans, partners and employees across the region during this challenging time.”

HBO Max launched in the US in May 2020. In June 2021, it became available in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and in October 2021 it arrived in Europe, launching in the Nordics, Spain, and Andorra.

HBO Max continues its global expansion later this year, with launches set for Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. There are also plans for further expansion to Southeast Asia.