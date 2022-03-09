Apple signs MLB deal

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced a Friday Night Baseball deal that will see a weekly doubleheader stream to fans in eight countries, including the US and the UK, exclusively on Apple TV+ when the regular season begins in April. In addition to Friday Night Baseball, fans in the US will be able to enjoy MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content. Fans will be able to watch on Friday nights, free from local broadcast restrictions, across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Friday Night Baseball will be available on Apple TV+ — and, for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the US, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”



“Apple is the ideal partner to bring Friday Night Baseball to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer. “Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans. With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”



Friday Night Baseball will be available on Apple TV+ in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico and South Korea and will expand to additional countries at a later date.

