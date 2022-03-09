HBO Max on Vodafone TV in 4 EU countries

Vodafone is to offer the WarnerMedia streaming platform, HBO Max, to the Vodafone TV offering in Portugal, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic.

HBO Max will replace the existing HBO branded on demand services in these countries.

HBO Max, which launched in these four countries (and more) this week, will be accessible through a number of the available packages. Access will be provided also through latest-generation Vodafone set-top boxes.

HBO Max brings together the biggest entertainment from Warner Bros – including the latest cinematic releases plus film and television content from HBO, DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network and Max Originals.

The HBO Max platform also offers selected content with 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio. Vodafone TV subscribers will be able to enjoy advanced features, including the ability to customise up to five HBO Max user profiles per household, up to three simultaneous streams, and downloadable content to watch offline.

Alex Froment-Curtil, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Group, said: “As one of the largest television operators in Europe, Vodafone has made provision of the best available content with the highest quality viewer experience the central pillars of the Vodafone TV strategy. With television shifting away from linear viewing, Vodafone has set about aggregating the best content available for our customers. The addition of HBO Max will underline that strategy with its rich entertainment choice and an incredible user experience providing access.”