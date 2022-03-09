Premier League ends Russia TV deal

The Premier League has suspended a deal with its Russian broadcast partner to air football matches in the country. The agreement, made with Rambler (Okko Sport), takes place with immediate effect.

In a statement the Premier League said: “The League strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

The statement added: "[A] £1 million donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need."

The league agreed to a three-season TV rights deal with Rambler in April 2019.