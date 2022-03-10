Nippon TV, Disney content collaboration

Nippon TV Holdings, the international media organisation and the parent company of Nippon TV, has announced a strategic collaboration with The Walt Disney Company (Japan). The collaboration will include co-production of local language content ranging from drama series, animation to variety shows on Disney+ for both Japanese and global audiences and the availability of both companies’ content on their respective platforms.

The latest edition of Nippon TV’s popular drama series The Files of Young Kindaichi will begin broadcasting on Nippon TV from April 2022 and thereafter will be made available on Disney+ for Japanese and worldwide audiences. This marks the first time that Nippon TV content will become available to viewers globally on Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer platform.



Yoshikuni Sugiyama, Representative Director, President, Nippon Television Holdings, Inc., commented: “Disney is a world leader in entertainment and a long-standing important partner for us. Over the years, we have worked together on many business initiatives, notably our broadcast of Disney titles on ‘Friday Roadshow’. It is an incredible honor to be able to develop our relationship further and join forces to advance our global expansion. I look forward to leveraging the creativity, vast reach, and brand power that both companies possess to deliver Japan’s content to viewers the world over.”

“As Disney moves into the world of local content production, we are excited to expand our collaboration with Nippon TV Holdings as one of our strategic partners, starting with a very popular title to audiences across Asia Pacific,” added Carol Choi, Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company (Japan) Ltd.. “This is a perfect fit for Disney as we focus on stories that connect people across generations and places, and stories that move people. We look forward to more long-term collaborative opportunities with Japanese creators, so as to bring the world’s best stories and Japan’s creative excellence to the global stage.”