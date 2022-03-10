Triple-B Media launches Boxing TV

Boxing TV, a free ad-spupported streaming service, has gone live, offering boxing fans both young and old 24/7 coverage of the sport.

With a library of 1,200 events from some of the most memorable bouts of all time, Boxing TV melds the past’s greats – such as Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Lennox Lewis – with today’s most promising stars, with at least one live event each week featuring ‘Tomorrow’s Stars Today‘.

At launch, Boxing TV will be available on Local Now, Distro TV, SPORTS.TV, SelectTV and on Triple-B’s Streamstak platform.

“With the launch of Boxing TV, our hope is to feature the magic and amazing storylines of boxing, its athletes and amazing fans,” said Anthony Bailey, Managing Director for Triple-B Media. “Boxing has been a proven dedicated sport on television for decades and now we’re happy to provide it to fans on a free, ad supported basis.”

“I have known for years that the extensive archive of great fights that has been carefully built over the four decades that Main Events has been in boxing deserved an easily accessible home where old and new fans could view and appreciate its stunning depth and breadth without having to pay a fee,” said Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events. “Being a boxing fan already costs too much money. I am happy to announce today that I have finally found that home. In addition, as Boxing TV grows in the years ahead, Main Events looks forward to working with Triple-B and Gardner to create many more memorable events as we build another generation of promising young stars on the Boxing TV platform.”

“We are very excited to partner with Triple-B Media and Main Events to bring around the clock boxing to sports fans all over the world,” added Gardner Payne, President of Payne Boxing. “Fans will now be able to watch some of the greatest boxers and boxing matches of all time as well as see live fights showcasing the next generation of superstars in our sport.”