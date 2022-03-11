F1 teams up with Lenovo

Technology firm Lenovo has become an Official Partner of Formula 1 ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. The multi-year deal will see Lenovo’s technology used across Formula 1’s operations as it strives to bring the highest-level of racing and entertainment to its worldwide fanbase.

Over the next few years, the partnership will involve Lenovo’s technology being used across the Formula 1 organisation, both back at its base and at races. Lenovo’s hardware devices, as well as High Performance Computing and server solutions will be increasingly integrated throughout the organisation’s operations. The pair say that from running powerful on-premises data collection solutions to producing higher quality content and supporting broadcast applications, the collaboration will result in a better experience for fans.

The partnership will drive global visibility of Lenovo, showcasing Lenovo’s capabilities on a global scale and integrating industry-leading hardware technology at the heart of Formula 1. It plans to leverage Lenovo’s extensive selection of premium hardware as well as innovative next-generation technology such as augmented and virtual reality, as F1 continues to connect fans with the sport in new and more engaging ways.

“As we prepare for our record-breaking season, it is exciting to welcome Lenovo to the team and for us to join forces with a global leader in technology,” declared Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1. “Like everything in Formula 1, precision and detail are everything, and Lenovo will be at the forefront of providing their experience and innovative technologies to our operations throughout the season. Our fans expect the best from everything we do, and Lenovo is the perfect partner in terms of its premium hardware offerings. We are entering a new era of our sport and we’re committed to delivering a high-quality experience for our dedicated followers around the world.”

“We are proud to announce our new global partnership with Formula 1, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, to engage half a billion fans all over the world with exciting, innovative experiences,” added Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO of Lenovo. “This partnership is based on our shared passion for innovation, performance, and the winning spirit. Together Lenovo and Formula 1 will push the limits of technology to help shape a faster, smarter, and more sustainable future.”

“Partnering with Formula 1 to deploy Lenovo’s smarter solutions across the organisation, from base operations to the stunning excitement of the Grands Prix, will help push the boundaries of what is possible and transform the racing experience,” commented Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “Formula 1 is focused on its digital transformation and continuing to surprise and delight its fans. Lenovo’s portfolio of hardware, services and solutions will be key to helping Formula 1 create new ways for fans around the world to experience the same thrills you’d experience track side.”