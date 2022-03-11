Hispasat, Nagra to launch wholesale OTT in LatAm

Hispasat, the Spanish operator and satellite solutions and services provider of the Red Eléctrica Group, has reached an agreement with Nagra, a provider of streaming, content protection and monetisation solutions, to develop a wholesale OTT TV solution.

The service will enable pay-TV operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and regional content companies to offer their clients a multiscreen entertainment service that is distributed through the Internet without having to roll out their own infrastructure. This reduces both the initial investment and the time needed to launch this type of solution. While its launch is planned for Spring of 2022, a demonstration is now available for interested clients.

Within the framework of this collaboration, Hispasat will provide the video processing infrastructure at its teleport in Lurin (Peru), including the receipt of linear content (TV channels) and on-demand content, as well as its coding and publication. Hispasat will be responsible for the entire operation of the service from the teleport of Lurin, Peru, where it has an experienced team of professionals that currently operates several TV platforms via satellite for the main South American operators.

Powered by the Nagra OpenTV Video Platform and Harmonic’s VOS360 cloud streaming solution, Hispasat customers will be able to promote, curate, and monetise content. The Nagra solution will also include content security capabilities such as multi-DRM. In addition, through its UX framework, Nagra will be responsible for developing user applications for set-top box and streaming devices, including smart TVs which will be personalised for operators who are clients of the service.

Javier Izquierdo, managing director of Hispasat Perú, commented: “This agreement opens a new branch in our offer as a wholesale video service provider, which was consolidated at the start of last year with the acquisition of the of the video signal transport and management business of Media Networks Latin America, and strengthens our leading position in the region. Thanks to this agreement with Nagra, we will complement our satellite services with a product that provides a solid response to the growing demand for linear streaming and Internet on-demand solutions in the region.

Nancy Goldberg, EVP and Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Nagra, added: “This new wholesale service will allow Hispasat customers to include a new OTT service as part of their existing offer that optimises roll-out costs, time-to-market and is adaptable to their specific needs. We’re delighted to empower Hispasat to deliver additional value to regional service providers in Latin America and enable them, through a fully-featured solution, to aggregate content, drive consumer engagement and accelerate digital transformation through which they can address new audiences.”