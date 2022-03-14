OMG first NBCU Audience Insights Hub partner

NBCUniversal has announced that Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group, will be the first agency to integrate with the NBCU Audience Insights Hub, the company’s proprietary data clean room environment that unlocks data interoperability between NBCUniversal and its partners.

By integrating with the Audience Insights Hub, OMG will be able to run permissioned measurement queries across NBCUniversal’s first-party data and data sets from within Omni – Omnicom’s open marketing operating system – without exposing any underlying personally identifiable information.

“This partnership will give OMG and its client the ability to leverage the power of our combined data assets to better measure their campaigns,” said Michael Alvarez, Senior Vice President, Agency Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “We’re ushering in a new era of data interoperability with the Audience Insights Hub, and we’re excited about the opportunity it presents for OMG.”

The collaboration will allow OMG to incorporate certified reach measurement models, which will enable its clients and partners to conduct their own reach and frequency analysis for more efficient media planning and measurement.

“This agreement exponentially enhances the individual capabilities of two best-in-class, industry-leading data solutions which ultimately deliver industry-first cross-platform capabilities for our clients,” said Geoffrey Calabrese, Chief Investment Officer, Omnicom Media Group