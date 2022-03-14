Probellum signs Discovery deal

Probellum, the newly formed boxing promotion, has announced a multi-fight agreement with Discovery Sports.

The partnership starts with back-to-back events on March 18th and 19th with Discovery Sports set to broadcast the two Probellum Evolution shows through Eurosport’s linear channels, discovery+ and Eurosport App to homes across 62 markets and territories in Europe and the Indian sub-continent.

Since launching in September 2021, Probellum has signed almost 50 fighters from across the world, including current and former world champions, past Olympians and emerging talents. France’s world lightweight champion Estelle Mossely headlines Probellum’s March 18th show in Dubai before England’s world flyweight king Sunny Edwards takes on the challenge of Muhammad Waseem of Pakistan, the following evening.



Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum, said: “Agreeing a multi-fight deal with a broadcasting powerhouse such as Discovery is a truly momentous day for our company so early in our journey. Discovery’s truly global audience is the perfect platform for us to help continue with our core mission to open up boxing to new audiences by bringing together the best fighters for fans around the world. Together, I know we are going to bring about real change to the way that live boxing is presented. I have no doubt that it will be the perfect broadcast partner as we aim to transform how fans can experience boxing.”

Trojan Paillot, VP Sports Rights Acquisition and Syndication at Discovery Sports, said: “Discovery has a strong heritage taking sports to wider audiences and in helping grow competitions and events using our full scale of channels and digital platforms. With the global reach that Discovery enjoys, this new partnership with Probellum is a perfect opportunity to showcase some of the best athletes in the world to millions of passionate sports fans in Europe and the Indian subcontinent.”