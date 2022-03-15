Discovery+, HBO Max will combine

With the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger set to close next month, Discovery has confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be combined into one streaming offering.

Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed the news speaking at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. Wiedenfels said that combining HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a new service will take some time and so, initally, there will be a bundle offering for the two services before a new platform is launched.



“One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle […] We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition,” Wiedenfels added.