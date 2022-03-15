Discovery+, HBO Max will combine

March 15, 2022
  •   
  •   
  •   

With the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger set to close next month, Discovery has confirmed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be combined into one streaming offering.

Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed the news speaking at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. Wiedenfels said that combining HBO Max and Discovery Plus into a new service will take some time and so, initally, there will be a bundle offering for the two services before a new platform is launched.


“One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle […] We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition,” Wiedenfels added.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. EC greenlights Discovery, WarnerMedia merger
  2. Report: Nordic implications of Discovery, WarnerMedia merger
  3. ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’ name for merged company
  4. US DOJ greenlights Discovery, WarnerMedia deal
  5. Discovery stockholders approve WarnerMedia acquisition

You must be logged in to post a comment Login