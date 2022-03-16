Berlusconi confirms Mediaset Spain bid

Silvio Berlusconi has launched a €780 million bid to become the 100 per cent owner of Mediaset Spain.

MFE-Media for Europe, the Berlusconi-controlled group, will pay up to €5.613 per share, taking 44 per cent as the other 56 per cent is already under its control. The group will pay €258 million in cash and 624 new shares will be issued to finance the operation.

With the deal, Berlusconi aims to become more competitive in a market crowded with streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max competing fiercely with traditional broadcasters.