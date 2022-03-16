Discovery names director designees for WBD

Discovery has announced the full slate of director designees for the combined company, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). The directors will be elected and begin serving on the WBD Board effective at the closing of the proposed combination of Discovery and WarnerMedia, which is expected to occur early in the second quarter of 2022.

“I look forward to working alongside and benefiting from the collective experience of this group of distinguished leaders to create and grow the world’s most dynamic media entertainment company and a top-tier competitor in streaming. This Board brings diverse personal perspectives, strong track records and invaluable industry knowledge. Its stewardship will help establish the company as the premier creator of impactful storytelling across genres and platforms,” said David Zaslav (pictured), the future President & CEO of Warner Bros Discovery.

As previously disclosed, the WBD Board will consist of 13 directors, with six designated by Discovery and seven designated by AT&T. The current AT&T board members being named to the WBD Board will step down from the AT&T board upon the closing of the combination.