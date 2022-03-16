Pluto TV debuts in Nordics on May 18

Pluto TV, a Paramount company, has announced that the free streaming television service will be launched in Sweden, Denmark and Norway on May 18th.

The service will debut in Nordics offering two viewing choices, all free-to-stream, with more than 210 curated and exclusive live, linear channels and a Viafree on-demand section.

Content includes iconic titles from Paramount’s library, such as Catfish: The TV Show, South Park and Dora the Explorer, and movies channels including action, comedy, and thrillers.

In addition, a new extended on-demand free section powered by Viafree will include the best local series and popular realities like Frozen Roads, MasterChef DK and Amazing Makeovers. In addition, the service will have content from multiple international partners to be announced soon.

“Pluto TV in Nordics has an exclusive proposition. For the first time, we’re combining the streaming linear TV model that has already enchanted American and European consumers, with a new extended on-demand section powered by Viafree to offer the best of international and local content in one service” said Olivier Jollet, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Pluto TV International. “I’m confident that Pluto TV will capture the attention of the Nordics markets and consumers, quickly becoming a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service.”

Lars Mossing, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales, NENT Group added: “We are looking forward to Pluto TV’s Nordic launch on 18 May. Viewers will be able to enjoy popular Viafree formats as part of Pluto TV’s offering, while we are able to offer advertisers an attractive proposition as the platform’s advertising sales partner in the region.”

Pluto TV will be available for free everywhere, with no registration required.