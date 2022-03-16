Star India extends Premier League deal

The Premier League has extended its coverage in the India with a renewal of its media rights arrangement with Star India.

As a result of the contract extension between the English top-flight football league and the India-facing subsidiary of the The Walt Disney Corporation, Star India will continue to broadcast Premier League matches until 2025. This will include all 380 fixtures each season, which will be distributed across Star India’s own Star Sports network as well as on Disney’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Financial terms were not disclosed. However, according to InsideSport, the contract is worth nearly 25 per cent less than Star’s current agreement which runs from 2019 to 2022.



“The Premier League is delighted to announce an extension of our exciting association with Disney Star,” said the league’s Chief Media Officer, Paul Molnar. “They will be an outstanding home for the Premier League over the next three seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout the Indian subcontinent.”

Star Sports has been the Premier League’s Indian media rights partner for the past 10 years, and provides coverage in English, Malayalam and Bangla.