The Adam Project debuts at #1 on Netflix

The Adam Project debuted at the top of Netflix’s English Films list with 92.43 million hours viewed for the week beginning March 7th. The Shawn Levy-helmed scif- film starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña and Walker Scobell appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.



In their second week, The Weekend Away, Against the Ice and Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming continued to captivate audiences, coming in at #2 with 26.26 million hours viewed, #3 with 12.73 million hours viewed and #6 with 9.03 million hours viewed respectively.

Danish film Bombardment entered the non-English Films list at #1 with 19.29 million hours viewed. Based on a true story, the film appeared within the Top 10 in 72 countries. Korean film The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure had 12.23 million hours viewed. And Indian-Hindi language comedy Baadhai Do had 5.64 million hours viewed.

Thriller Pieces of Her jumped to the #1 spot on the English TV list with 95.72 million hours viewed. The series was the most watched title this week on Netflix, appearing in the Top 10 in 85 countries. In anticipation of The Last Kingdom’s recent return, fans revisited Season 1, which entered the list with 17.18 million hours viewed. Season 5 of the drama debuted at #2 with 63.54 million hours viewed. Fans went the extra mile for Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The series still has staying power, with the latest season coming in at #4 with 28.01 million hours viewed. Inventing Anna has reached its peak on the Most Popular List. The series is now in the 4th spot with 511.89 million hours viewed.

Some new additions to the non-English TV list include Spanish thriller Lies and Deceit with 20.24 million hours viewed and Korean drama Business Proposal with 15.9 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, Juvenile Justice (25.94 million hours viewed) and All of Us are Dead (17.48 million hours viewed) held strong.