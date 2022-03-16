WaterBear channel on Samsung TV Plus

WaterBear Network, the free streaming platform dedicated to the future of the planet, has announced the launch of a linear FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus across the UK, Netherlands and Sweden.

WaterBear Network produces original content, spanning biodiversity, community, circularity, climate action and sustainable fashion. Founded by the executive producer of Oscar-winning My Octopus Teacher, Ellen Windemuth, WaterBear content aims to engagesviewers with critical global issues as well as the causes and campaigns of more than 100 NGOs.

Head of Distribution at WaterBear Network, Oliver Taprogge, commented: “Content consumption is changing, and the rapid rise of FAST channels is testament to this. Content producers, channel owners and device manufacturers must utilise the entirety of this evolving ecosystem to provide audiences with the content they want, where they want. Samsung is at the forefront of this and Samsung TV Plus is the perfect partner to ensure our content inspires, educates and drives deeper impact and change through a new audience. The partnership will deliver a powerful selection of content that highlights the need for change. With the WaterBear platform now already available across 194 countries, this exclusive FAST channel is a major step in telling the world’s untold environmental stories.”