BritBox UK launches on Virgin TV

BritBox UK and Virgin Media O2 have announced that Virgin TV customers can now access the BritBox app directly through their latest set top boxes.

Virgin TV homes will now be able to access the best of British entertainment including the likes of Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses and Love Island. BritBox also offers exclusive original content including the second season of period drama Sanditon and Hugh Laurie’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, which will be available to subscribers from mid April.

From the launch of ITVX later this year BritBox will also be available to Virgin TV customers within the premium tier of the new ITVX app on Virgin Media O2’s TV platform.

Tom Price, BritBox UK’s Commercial Directo0,r said: We are thrilled to bring BritBox to Virgin Media customers, building on the multi-year partnership ITV and Virgin Media announced last year.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2 said: “BritBox is a fantastic addition to Virgin Media’s TV platform, offering our customers access to their favourite British programmes along with a host of top TV channels and apps – all in one place.”