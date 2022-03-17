Forecast: 100m W Europe pay-TV subs by 2027

Western Europe will lose 7 million pay-TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to reach 100 million, according to the Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Pay-TV subscriber counts will fall for 14 of the 18 countries between 2021 and 2027. Germany will lose 2 million subs, with the UK down by 1.4 million and France nearly 1 million.
“Pay-TV revenues will decline by $5 billion [€4.55bn]– 18 per cent – between 2021 and 2027 to $22 billion,” advised Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. The pay-TV subscriber count will drop by 7 per cent, so revenues will fall faster – revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators. IPTV will overtake satellite TV in 2026 to become the most lucrative platform.”
