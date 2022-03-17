Sky Sports F1 now in HDR

Sky Sports has announced that racing fans will be able to watch the 2022 Formula 1 season in High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time.

The move marks Sky Sports’ latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, commented: “We are pleased to bring the 2022 Formula 1 season to life in a way fans won’t have experienced before. The stunning picture quality offered through HDR will make viewing the new Formula 1 season even more exciting and impactful than ever. As the exclusive home of live Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland we will bring Sky customers the drama from every circuit around the world straight into the comfort of their own homes.”



Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, added: “As we enter an exciting new era of Formula 1, it is fantastic that fans will now get to experience the 2022 season, and enjoy Sky Sports’ extensive Formula 1 coverage, in HDR. This is the latest in a long line of innovations in F1’s production that allow us to bring racing to fans in new and engaging ways and we can’t wait to see it in action.”

The first Grand Prix of the season takes place March 18th to 20th in Bahrain. Sky customers can say “Hello Sky, Formula 1” to Sky Glass or into their Sky Q voice remote to find all the latest news and analysis from Sky Sports F1.