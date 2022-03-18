Canal+ completes SPI International acquisition

Canal+ Group and SPI International have announced the integration of SPI International within Canal+ Group has now been completed, following the approvals of all competent authorities in all European jurisdictions concerned.



Canal+ Group says that SPI International, a global media company who has significant presence in Europe, will bring opportunities to strengthen its pay-TV offers in all European markets and develop new ranges of services.

The deal was first announced in September 2021. At the time of the announcement, Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+ Group, commented: “The acquisition of SPI International is part of the strategy we have been implementing for several years. Canal+ currently has 22 million subscribers in over 40 countries, including 15 in Europe. We have set ourselves the goal of reaching a minimum of 30 million subscribers by 2025, and SPI International will certainly be a key asset in achieving this ambition.”