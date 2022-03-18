dentsu named first NBCUnified partner

NBCUniversal, the global media and technology company, has announced that dentsu international, the global marketing and advertising agency network, will become the first agency partner of NBCUnified, its holistic first-party data and identity platform that unites NBCUniversal’s network of consumer touchpoints into a scaled offering for marketers within One Platform.

The partnership will enable utilisation of both person-level and household-level IDs from dentsu’s M1 platform and consumer data products, as well as those of its advertisers, to directly integrate into NBCUnified’s identity platform. With privacy in mind, this partnership allows for matches with NBCU’s database of NBCU IDs, which in its initial release will comprise 150 million person-level IDs tied to 80 million households.

dentsu and its media agency brands will now be able to utilise its M1 platform on behalf of clients to match audiences using NBCUnified Consumer Match, and leverage NBCUniversal’s first-party knowledge of its consumers – through NBCUnified Audiences – to develop greater insights and more in-depth, higher-performing custom audiences for targeting across NBCU TV, video and display inventory. Additionally, dentsu clients will be afforded advanced analytics and measurement capabilities enabled by NBCU and dentsu clean room environments.

Cara Lewis, Chief Investment Officer at dentsu Media US, commented: “At dentsu, we pride ourselves on being leaders in driving relevancy and knowing people better than anyone. This first of its kind partnership with NBCU delivers an innovative addressability solution in the traditional marketplace that can be activated on right away. Bringing together IDs and data from dentsu’s M1 platform, our clients, and NBCU will enable us to uncover more resonant audiences for our clients, fueling more effective media purchases that are fully transactable.”

“Identity is increasingly becoming the new currency for the advanced television and digital video industry,” added John Lee, Chief Data Officer, NBCUniversal. “With this partnership, NBCUniversal and dentsu are taking a leadership position in accelerating our joint ability to allow clients to transact on identity and first-party data across our premium offerings at a level of scale and transparency never before possible. This presents our joint clients with a path forward to move away from black-box, panel-based systems to one where our joint identity pool of over 100 million households becomes the currency.”