ESPN App adds SharePlay support

The ESPN app now offers support for SharePlay, giving subscribers in the US a way to view content completely in sync with others while on a FaceTime call.

Users can have SharePlay experiences with content across the entire ESPN app, including ESPN+ live streams, original content, and with TV Everywhere authenticated live streams. SharePlay will initially be available for iPhone and iPad users, and will be coming to Apple TV in an upcoming app update.



“By adding SharePlay support to the ESPN app, we are bringing a live sports co-viewing experience to fans for the first time,” said Brian Marshall, Vice President of Sports Products & Strategy, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “We are thrilled to provide a unique opportunity for friends and family to come together to root for some of their favorite teams and players, no matter the distance between them.”

All users in the session must be logged into the ESPN app via TV Everywhere credentials or be an ESPN+ subscriber for ESPN+ exclusive content, and also have devices running iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 or later to use the feature.