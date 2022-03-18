Survey: Concerns grown over eSports hacking

Verimatrix, a specialist in powering the modern connected world with people-centred security, has released a commissioned survey conducted by Omdia titled Cheating, hacking, piracy and esports: critical steps needed to protect the industry.

The Omdia report indicates that eSports revenue is forecast to rise to $3.1 billion (€2.8bn) by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1 per cent. Offering in-depth analysis surrounding the steps that should be taken to protect the industry from potentially dangerous threats to reputation and revenue, the report provides analysis surrounding the findings from its survey and uses the data to construct a possible picture of how eSports needs to prioritise its security efforts.

Other key findings:

81 per cent flagged cheating or hacking in eSports as either a major or moderate concern

55 per cent said piracy was either a moderate or major concern, indicating a growing realisation that the streaming and broadcast of esports events is a facility that is increasingly under attack

88 per cent said that their anti-cheating, anti-hacking, or anti-piracy arrangements were either somewhat or very different from those they worked on in mainstream sports

Almost 40 per cent of respondents still do not use a security service

“We are pleased to commission this unique research by Omdia, as it provides powerful never-before-available insights into the perceptions surrounding security needs within the eSports industry,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “As the findings illustrate, the need for security in eSports will only continue to grow.”