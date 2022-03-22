Autentic Distribution reveals 2022 spring slate

Autentic Distribution is heading to MIPTV with 90 hours of new factual content added to its spring slate, including a long-running true crime series and brand-new science series.





In Crime Time prosecutors, forensic scientists, police officers and profilers describe the cases they will not forget any time soon. They go on the hunt for serial killers and child murderers, uncovering what makes real killers tick. The true crime series consists of five seasons.





Science Series 42 – The Answer to Almost Everything navigates through the big and small questions of humankind – with a wink to Douglas Adams’ cult book “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy”. In 14 episodes, 42 covers topics like fear, robot love, dreams, aging, nuclear energy and time travelling.





Through Fire and Flames follows a German fire brigade through their everyday life full of dicey situations, in which they not only save people’s lives, but risk their own. We experience the dangerous work of the firefighters up close – from large-scale operations to smaller incidents.





The Nature & Wildlife one-off Sri Lanka – Leopard Dynasty roams through the Sri Lankan wilderness, providing an up-close look on the lives of female leopard cubs in the southern and northern lowlands.





From Autentic’s production unit, two Culture documentaries enhance the People & Places slate: Cambodia – Land of Enchanted Temples and Floating Villages, travelling to Cambodia’s primeval forest and floating villages, and World’s Most Punctual Train – Japan’s Shinkansen, riding from the hyper-modern, glittering metropolis of Tokyo to the Kanazawa. In addition, the factual series Deadly Roads dares to take adventurous rides on the world’s most extreme roads. For more drama and depth, Bolshoi – Rise and Fall behind the Curtain provides an exclusive glimpse of what happens behind the curtain of the famous theater.





For its History slate, Autentic Distribution has added Europe’s Forgotten Border, which tells the story of a murderous border crossing during the time of the Cold War. The American Führer uncovers the unknown story of fascist imposter Fritz Julius Kuhn, while a slew of new programs revolve around the character Sisi. Sisi’s Legacy follows the footsteps of the Empress of the Hearts in the past and present, while Empress of the Screen – The Sissi Film Trilogy and Legendary Film Dynasties show the influence of the real Sisi on pop-culture and film.





Autentic Distribution’s MIPTV slate also features programs currently in development and production that are available for pre-sales and in search of additional partners. Leading the slate are three sequels to successful series: Colossal Machines II, Badass Professions II and What Went Wrong III. The brand-new series Deadly Science tells the stories of martyrs of science, who lost their lives in the name of knowledge. The factual series brings iconic figures like Marie Curie back to life.





“We are pleased to present such a well-stocked and diverse line-up to our partners at this year’s MIPTV. The high-class documentaries and factual series cover stories still largely unknown to the general public – from the alleged deadliest border of the Cold War to a Nazi imposter in Amerika to female leopard cubs in Sri Lanka. We also serve classic themes like travel, culture and people as well as science. With the long-running series Crime Time we are opening up the new genre Crime, something we are particularly excited about”, Mirjam Strasser, Head of Sales & Acquisition, sums up.