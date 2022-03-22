Bitmovin announces new hires

Bitmovin has announced the appointment of Brandon Zupancic as Head of Alliances, and David Rushton, as Channel Director, EMEA, to further expand its global partner programme and optimise video streaming solutions.

Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder, Bitmovin, said: “With unprecedented growth in consumer demand and enterprise usage of streaming video, we see a tremendous opportunity to help customers solve their unique challenges with and through our partners and ecosystem. Through the appointment of Brandon and David, we have made two strategic hires who will play a pivotal role in growing the Bitmovin partner programme. Their industry-leading expertise will be instrumental in helping our customers identify and integrate complementary solutions to simplify their video workflows and rapidly deploy innovative video streaming solutions at scale.”

As Head of Alliances, Zupancic will be responsible for growing Bitmovin’s global ecosystem of technology vendor and system integrator partnerships to simplify and accelerate customer adoption. Zupancic was most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led the global Partner Marketing for Media & Entertainment team with partners across Content Production, Broadcast, Direct-to-Consumer and OTT streaming, Media Supply Chain, and Data Science for Media. He also previously led global technology partnerships and channel partner marketing for AWS Elemental. Zupancic will report directly to Ian Baglow, Chief Revenue Officer, Bitmovin.

Baglow said: “We couldn’t be more excited to have Brandon on board. He has a proven track record in leading large-scale partner networks, aligning with our commitment to nurture and grow our global coalition of strategic partners. With Brandon’s expertise and industry knowledge, we will be able to further elevate the Bitmovin partner program by identifying new partners to work with so we can continue delivering integrated world-class video streaming solutions to our customers worldwide.”

Rushton brings over 25 years of experience managing and building channel programs, executive relationships and sales enablement programmes at Commvault, Cloudian and Zerto. At Bitmovin, Rushton will be responsible for helping the partner ecosystem understand how they can leverage the power of Bitmovin’s solutions so customers can create exceptional viewing experiences. He will also report directly to Baglow.

Baglow added: “David will be a huge asset to the Bitmovin team. He has a wealth of experience leading reseller programmes that underpin business growth strategies at several dynamic software companies, with many impressive accomplishments under his belt. We look forward to tapping into his knowledge and expertise as we continue to help our partner network understand what makes Bitmovin’s solutions unique and how they can work with us to deliver highly innovative and customised solutions that shape the future of video streaming.”