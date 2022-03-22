France: Cellnex Telecom to dispose 3,200 sites

Cellnex Telecom has agreed — subject to the French Competition Authority (FCA) approval– the disposal of a package of c.3,200 sites with Phoenix Tower International (PTI) in order to fulfil Hivory closing remedies that were determined by the FCA, following Cellnex’s acquisition of Hivory in 2021.

PTI will acquire 1,226 telecommunications sites in dense areas in France, while simultaneously, PTI with its joint venture partner Bouygues Telecom, will also be acquiring 2,000 sites in very dense areas.

“The agreements achieved with PTI as well as with PTI’s and its JV partner Bouygues Telecom have been the levers that allow Cellnex to meet the conditions required by the French Competition Authority after completing the acquisition of Hivory last October. Both agreements reinforce the rationale of the business model based on the neutral and independent management of telecommunications infrastructures and therefore represent a further step in the consolidation of this model in France and Europe,” said Àlex Mestre, Deputy CEO of Cellnex Telecom.