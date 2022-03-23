The Adam Project holds on to Netflix #1

Viewers continued to travel back in time with The Adam Project. For the second week in a row, the sci-fi film topped the English Films list with 85.36 million hours viewed, making it the most watched title on Netflix for the week beginning March 14th. The action-adventure was also in the Top 10 in 93 countries.



Rescued by Ruby pulled at the heart strings of animal lovers. The new film, starring Grant Gustin (The Flash) and Scott Wolf, entered the list at #2 with 19.94 milion hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 84 countries.

Psychological thriller Windfall, starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons, debuted at #7 with 8.36 million hours viewed and appeared on the Top 10 in 45 countries.

Based on the book of the same name, Black Crab starring Noomi Rapace was #1 on the non-English Films list with 35.92 million hours viewed. The Adam Berg-directed film marks the first time that a Swedish film has topped the list. Meanwhile, Peruvian romantic drama Without Saying Goodbye and Argentine drama Today We Fix the World both made the list with 12.93 million hours viewed and 2.64 million hours viewed, respectively.

The Last Kingdom climbed to the top of the English TV list with 48.95 million hours viewed. The fan favourite was in the Top 10 in 62 countries. Documentary series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives came in at #5 with 26.96 million hours viewed. The twisted tale was also in the Top 10 in 38 countries. And the highly anticipated second season of Top Boy returned with 21.74 million hours viewed.

Inventing Anna, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Vikings: Valhalla continued to show staying power on the Top 10.

Business Proposal held on strong to the #1 spot on the non-English TV list with 23.48 million hours viewed. In its eighth week, All of Us Are Dead was #5 with 13.82 million hours viewed. Documentary The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank had 10.88 million hours viewed.