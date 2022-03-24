BBC receives extra funding for Russia, Ukraine news

The BBC has received $4.1 million (€3.7m) emergency government funding to support independent and impartial journalism in Russia and Ukraine.

BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, commented: “I am hugely proud of our coverage and the bravery and resilience of our colleagues reporting this difficult and complex story, day in, day out. This additional funding from the government will enable us to continue expanding the ways we are reaching audiences in Russia and Ukraine. The BBC has seen a big demand for clear, fact-based, impartial journalism to counter disinformation and our teams are working around the clock to bring people the very best independent journalism.

“This funding will also help us with the immediate need to support staff who have been displaced, many of whom are continuing to work and provide vital expertise to the whole of the BBC, while life changes dramatically around them. We pay tribute to their incredible strength and professionalism,” added Davie.