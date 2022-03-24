Forecast: APAC OTT revenues at $52bn by 2027

OTT TV and movie revenues for 22 Asia Pacific countries will reach $52 billion (€42.3bn) in 2027; up by 62 per cent from the $32 billion recorded in 2021, according to the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

From the $20 billion additional revenues, China will add $3 billion, India $3 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $5 billion. Indian revenues will more than double.

Much of the growth will go ahead outside China. The Chinese government’s clampdown on fan-based culture hit reality productions hard, resulting in SVoD subscriber growth deceleration.

Market leader Tencent Video has reported only a 1 per cent increase in SVoD subscriptions for 2021. The situation was worse for second-placed iQiyi, which lost 6 million subscribers in 2021 to take its total to 96.4 million.

“Can one country make that much difference,” asks Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “China was responsible for 37 per cent of Asia Pacific’s OTT revenues in 2021. Luckily, there is plenty of growth elsewhere.”

Asia Pacific SVoD revenues will reach $28 billion by 2027, up from $18 billion in 2021. AVoD will grow by $8 billion to $19 billion by 2027.