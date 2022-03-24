Indonesia: PSN orders giant satellite

Boeing announced at the Washington Satellite 2022 show that it had received an order from Indonesia’s PSN (Pasifik Satelit Nurantara) for a 160 Gb/s craft. The Boeing 702HP version satellite, called Nusantara Lima, will be launched by SpaceX in 2023.

PSN is the country’s first private satellite operator. The new craft will have a secure debut customer in the shape of the Indonesian government which says it will take 50 per cent of its capacity.

PSN is also building a 150 Gb/s satellite with Thales Alenia Space and the two craft, when in orbit, will cover and augment the nation’s existing broadband supply. It will also supply coverage to Malaysia and the Philippines.

A statement from the Indonesian government talks of offering consumers broadband connectivity from the satellites for the equivalent of $45 per month.