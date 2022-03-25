Netflix acquires Boss Fight Entertainment

Netflix has announced the acquisition of Boss Fight Entertainment, the mobile game development studio responsible for the popular Dungeon Boss game.

“Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy (CEO), Bill Jackson (CCO), and Scott Winsett (COO), whose work I’ve long admired. This studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them,” commented Amir Rahimi VP of Game Studios at Netflix.



“Boss Fight’s mission is to bring simple, beautiful, and fun game experiences to our players wherever they want to play,” said the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment. “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of members’ subscriptions enables game developers like us to focus on creating delightful game play without worrying about monetisation. We couldn’t be more excited to join Netflix at this early stage as we continue doing what we love to do while helping to shape the future of games on Netflix together.”

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, the Boss Fight Entertainment team will continue to operate out of their current studios in Allen (Dallas), Austin, and Seattle.

“We’re still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership. Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games – with no ads and no in-app purchases – to our hundreds of millions of members around the world,” added Rahimi.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed