Survey: Ukraine war to impact satellite industry

A survey conducted by Northern Sky Research (NSR) found that 51 per cent of respondents believe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already had a “significant impact” on the satellite and space markets. Another 31 per cent said that the war had a “low impact” on their businesses, while 11 per cent stated that the conflict had made a “positive impact” perhaps a response to the switch out of Russia by potential users of Russian rocket launchers.

Asked whether “The War in Ukraine and/or Russian Economic Sanctions would continue to impact your company over the next 12 months?”, 35 per cent said they expected a “significant impact” while 29 per cent said there would be a “low impact” on their activity.

Survey respondents rated “satellite launchers” as having the greatest impact and their related “SATCOM operators & service providers” being their second worry as to the value-chain over the next 12 months.

The study found respondents expecting the greatest impact being on Central & Eastern Europe, and Western Europe.

Some 23 per cent of respondents described themselves as working as “Satellite operators”, followed by a 17 per cent working in “Satcom Service providers”.

One respondent said: “Companies launching from Russia will need to source alternative options. That can be good for launch providers in other parts of the world.”

Another stated: “Investment and innovation in cybersecurity, secure and sovereign Satcom is going to grow significantly.”