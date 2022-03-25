Viaplay secures Enfusion, Invicta FC fight rights

Viaplay will be the live streaming home of all kickboxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) events from the Netherlands’ Enfusion and of Invicta FC, the all-female MMA promotion, in multiple European markets for the next three years. Viewers can follow over 40 shows from these two series featuring international fighting superstars.

Based in the Netherlands, Enfusion spans kickboxing and MMA and is renowned for showcasing talents such as Superbon and Andy `The Destroyer’ Souwer. Viaplay will stream over 30 Enfusion, Enfusion Talent and Enfusion Cage Event shows in the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltic countries, starting with Enfusion 105 – Tevette vs. Bchiri on March 26th.

Edwin van Os, CEO, Enfusion, commented: “This landmark deal with one of Europe’s biggest entertainment providers is a win for the fans. It will make Enfusion visible across Northern Europe on Viaplay and provides a fantastic opportunity to engage new and growing audiences in the sport and the fighters. This can only deliver numerous promotional benefits for combat sports.”

Invicta FC’s roster features celebrated fighters from around the world, with famous alumni including Cris Cyborg and Carla Esparza. Viaplay’s next live Invicta FC broadcast will be on May 11th with Invicta FC 47 from Kansas City, one of 16 events to be shown in all Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the Netherlands.

Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group Chief Sports Officer, said: “Viaplay offers fight fans exceptional coverage of the most exciting promotions on the planet – all on a single world-class service. Enfusion is growing fast and will be a thrilling addition to our offering in the Netherlands and four further European markets. We’re equally delighted to show Invicta FC, which is playing a key role in enabling talented female fighters to compete on a consistent basis, in 10 countries.”

Viaplay’s MMA rights portfolio also includes UFC in all Nordic countries, KSW in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the Netherlands, and many more.