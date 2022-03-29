DAZN, Movistar Plus+ score La Liga deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has closed a non-exclusive distribution deal with Movistar Plus+, the entertainment platform in Spain, for La Liga football starting next season.
DAZN, which was awarded exclusive broadcasting rights for 175 La Liga matches for seasons 2022/23 through 2026/27, will make this exclusive package available to Movistar Plus+ customers, as part of the DAZN offer integrated on Movistar Plus+, both through its App and linear channels. DAZN will be in charge of the production of these five matches per gameweek.
Football fans, who are not Movistar Plus+ customers, will also be able to watch the DAZN La Liga package directly on the DAZN app.
DAZN said the deal represents another major step in its growth in the Spanish market and reinforces its commitment to making it as easy as possible for fans to engage with their favourite sports. The distribution deal follows a series of strategic collaborations in other DAZN core markets: Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom in Germany, TIM in Italy and KDDI in Japan.
Jacopo Tonoli, Chief Commercial Officer, DAZN Group, said: “We are very pleased to announce this new distribution agreement with Movistar Plus+, expanding on our existing partnership. Our mission is to make premium sport more accessible to an ever-increasing number of fans in an easy, flexible and innovative way, and this deal allows us to do so by driving further growth in Spain.”
Sergio Oslé, President of Movistar Plus+, added: “At Movistar we will focus all our efforts on providing our customers with access to the widest range of content on the market. With this new agreement we guarantee access to all Movistar Plus+ customers to the main competition of our soccer for the next seasons. The agreements reached with La Liga and DAZN strengthen the relationship with the best partners to continue promoting our `Infinite stadium´ with an unparalleled sports offer.”
