Disney+ reveals launch dates for 42 new countries

Disney has confirmed the launch dates and pricing for its Disney+ SVoD in 42 countries and 11 new territories, starting with South Africa on May 18th followed by all other countries in June.

Subscribers will have access to exclusive Star Wars live action series The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, with Obi-Wan Kenobi set to follow in May; as well as upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight and Ms Marvel which join the likes of Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca and from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning musical Encanto and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary villain Cruella de Vil.



In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including action-packed Academy Award-nominated comedy Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, as well as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Grey’s Anatomy, and also a wealth of content from National Geographic, hundreds of movie and much more.

Users will have access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles.

Full list of new countries with standard and annual pricing: