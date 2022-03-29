Disney+ reveals launch dates for 42 new countries

Disney has confirmed the launch dates and pricing for its Disney+ SVoD in 42 countries and 11 new territories, starting with South Africa on May 18th followed by all other countries in June.
Subscribers will have access to exclusive Star Wars live action series The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, with Obi-Wan Kenobi set to follow in May; as well as upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight and Ms Marvel which join the likes of Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated Luca and from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning musical Encanto and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary villain Cruella de Vil.
In general entertainment subscribers will also be able to watch titles including action-packed Academy Award-nominated comedy Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds, as well as The Simpsons, Family Guy and Grey’s Anatomy, and also a wealth of content from National Geographic, hundreds of movie and much more.
Users will have access to up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles.
Full list of new countries with standard and annual pricing:
|Launch Date
|Country
|Currency
|Monthly Pricing
|Annual Pricing
|May 18th
|South Africa
|ZAR
|119.00
|1190.00
|June 8th
|Algeria
Bahrain
Egypt
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Libya
Morocco
Oman
Palestine Territories
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia
United Arab Emirates
Yemen
|DZD
USC
EGP
IQD
JOD
USD
USD
USD
MAD
USD
USD
QAR
SAR
TND
AED
USC
|399.99
8.99
49.99
4999.99
2.99
8.99
4.49
2.99
32.99
8.99
6.99
29.99
29.99
3.49
29.99
2.99
|3998.99
88.99
498.99
49998.99
28.99
88.99
43.99
28.99
328.99
88.99
68.99
298.99
298.99
33.99
298.99
28.99
|June 14th
|Albania
Andorra
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Estonia
Greece
Hungary
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Malta
Montenegro
North Macedonia
Poland
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Turkey
Vatican City
|EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
CZK
EUR
EUR
HUF
EUR
EUR
CHF
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
PLN
RON
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
TRY
EUR
|7.99
8.99
7.99
7.99
7.99
199.00
7.99
8.99
2490.00
7.99
7.99
12.90
7.99
8.99
7.99
7.99
28.99
29.99
8.99
7.99
7.99
7.99
34.99
8.99
|79.90
89.90
79.90
79.90
79.90
1990.00
79.90
89.90
24900.00
79.90
79.90
129.00
79.90
89.90
79.90
79.90
289.90
299.90
89.90
79.90
79.90
79.90
349.90
89.90
|June 16th
|Israel
|ILS
|39.90
|399.00
