Pluto TV now on Xbox, PC

Pluto TV, a Paramount company, hasannounced that its free streaming service is now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on PCs with Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Users can now access the entire library of channels available directly from Pluto TV app in the UK, GSA, Italy and Latin America. The service will also be available in Spain, France, and Nordics in the coming months.

“Launching Pluto TV on Xbox consoles and Microsoft Store on Windows is a crucial step to make the service available where and when the fans want to enjoy it”, declared Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV International. “Collaborating with Microsoft adds tremendous value to our already wide distribution.”

Microsoft fans in the aforementioned regions can now access a selection of shows and movies, from international favourites like Star Trek: Prodigy and MTV franchises-dedicated channels, to local picks spanning all genres. Pluto TV’s lineup also includes carefully selected channels for younger audiences with iconic Nickelodeon shows and animated series such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and Blue’s Clues, whilst audiences will also have a vast range of dedicated lifestyle channels to choose from, spanning gaming, poker, animals, cooking, nature and sports.