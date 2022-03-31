Thaicom signs cloud infrastructure deal with AWS

Thaicom, the Asian satellite operator, has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to create, transform, and deliver Thaicom digital content.

Under the agreement, Thaicom and AWS will collaborate on building and deploying Thaicom’s first cloud-based satellite TV broadcast distribution platform for Asia Pacific. The broadcast platform will consist of cloud services providing software-defined encoding, transcoding, and statistical multiplexing capabilities leveraging AWS Elemental media services.

Thaicom is using AWS Elemental media services which iy says will help scale its business, enhance customer experiences, and support development of Thailand’s broadcast industry landscape. Thaicom is also using AWS to help establish its earth observation data analytics platform and to support Thaicom’s new space economy initiative.

Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Thaicom’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This agreement marks the beginning of a successful, long-term collaboration between Thaicom and AWS. I am confident that advancing our satellite TV broadcast platform using the world’s leading cloud will deliver innovative broadcast solutions and provide our customers with end-to-end solutions built on AWS. Beyond the satellite business, Thaicom sees opportunities in driving the emerging space sector with cloud. AWS helps us develop an earth observation data analytics platform and bring innovations to strengthen our position as a leader in satellite and space technology in the digital era.”

Clint Crosier, Director of Aerospace and Satellite Solutions, AWS, added: “Leading satellite communications providers like Thaicom are digitally transforming their operations by using AWS to deliver better customer experiences and simplify service deployments. The collaboration between Thaicom and AWS will help accelerate private and public sector innovation using AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities like data analytics, and help Thaicom grow into new markets to further support their space and satellite customers.”