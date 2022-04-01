RTL closes RTL Belgium sale

RTL Group has closed the transaction to sell RTL Belgium to the Belgian media companies DPG Media and Groupe Rossel.

RTL Group said the sale – first announced in June 2021 – is in line with its strategy to drive consolidation in the European TV industry to build national cross-media champions.

The transaction was approved by the Belgian competition authority on March 29th. As previously reported, the total cash proceeds from the transaction amount to €250 million. RTL Group’s shareholders will benefit from the transaction in line with the stated dividend policy.

RTL Belgium’s three free TV channels – RTL-TVI (family, general interest), Club RTL (children, sports, classic movies and series) and Plug RTL (fiction, young culture, reality TV) – form the leading family of TV channels in French-speaking Belgium. RTL Belgium’s radio stations comprise Bel RTL (talk, general interest), Radio Contact (music) and the digital station Mint (pop rock music). The business unit also operates the streaming service RTL Play and the news website RTLInfo.be.