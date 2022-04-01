Starstruck recommissioned for Season 2 On ITV

April 1, 2022

Starstruck, ITV’s Saturday night singing competition which sees members of the public transformed into music icons, will return to ITV and ITVX in 2023.

The series, which sees host Olly Murs and judges Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford, preside over trios of music acts impersonating their favourite stars, has been recommissioned for a second season.

Launching this year with a consolidated 4.7 million viewers, the first series of Starstruck is due to conclude on April 2nd, as finalist acts including Freddie Mercury, Barbra Streisand and Billie Eilish battle it out in a bid to be crowned winner and walk away with a life changing sum of cash.

Produced by Remarkable Entertainment (a Banijay UK company), contestants undergo the ultimate ‘superstar experience’, shedding their normal personas to become global icons, all courtesy of an elite team of glam and stylists overseeing an on-screen transformation.

Starstruck is commissioned by ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe and Commissioner David Smyth. Cat Lawson is executive producer for Remarkable Entertainment. The Starstruck format and finished programmes are represented internationally by Banijay.

Rawcliffe said “Starstruck has been a brilliant addition to our sparkling Saturday night schedule, with its stellar panel, stunning transformations and stand out vocals proving an instant hit amongst audiences.”

Lawson added: “We couldn’t be prouder of this series. Full credit to our incredible host, panel and super talented contestants. We simply cannot wait to uncover more teams of secret superstars and give them the ultimate popstar glow-up.”