Haivision completes Aviwest acquisition

Haivision Systems, a global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Aviwest, a specialist in mobile IP-based video contribution systems.

Haivision says the acquisition provides its customers with a comprehensive video contribution solutions portfolio that now includes 5G transmission, mobile video contribution, and network bonding technology, addressing the growing demand for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production.

“The Aviwest acquisition is a defining milestone for Haivision and we are excited to add Aviwest’s impressive technology and deep domain expertise to Haivision’s product portfolio, helping us further deliver on our goal of developing innovative solutions to better serve our customers,” said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Aviwest to the Haivision family. With complementary technology and a shared vision, we are uniquely positioned to shape the future of video contribution.”

The acquisition, first announced in February, is valued at €20.5 million.