Viaplay opens tech hub in Barcelona

Viaplay is opening a tech hub in Barcelona to bring together talents in product management, design and development to support its ongoing international expansion.

The hub will be operational from June and Viaplay says it will “reinforce its profile as an attractive international tech employer, while accelerating the its capacity to innovate and deliver world-class streaming experiences to viewers in all its markets”. Viaplay will be available in at least 16 countries by the end of 2023.

The hub will be integrated with Viaplay’s tech operations at its Stockholm headquarters, which are currently home to more than 300 talents from over 40 countries. In the near future, employees in Viaplay’s other markets will have the possibility to work temporarily from Barcelona, depending on local regulations.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “Viaplay is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most exciting tech and entertainment companies. The scalability and robustness of our streaming platform make our expansion possible, and in turn require us to attract and retain the best talents. This is crucial for our success, and to ensure we continue to lead and innovate. Establishing Viaplay in Barcelona’s thriving tech scene will benefit our business, people and viewers.”

Kaj af Kleen, NENT Group Chief Technology and Product Officer, added: “Our state-of-the-art hub will allow Viaplay to tap into a new global talent pool. We will become even more competitive as an employer and be able to innovate even faster. At the same time, this is a great opportunity for people across our company to spend time working in this amazing city.”