AFC extends rights deal with beIN

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and beIN Media Group have agreed to extend the portfolio of rights to be broadcast by its flagship channel, beIN Sports, for the 2022 season to now include rights to the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

The agreement grants beIN Sports rights in certain MENA territories, excluding KSA, UAE, IR Iran and Iraq. beIN’s exclusive territories are (14): Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen. In addition, beIN Sports has non-exclusive broadcast rights in the following territories: Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia and Sudan.

beIN Sports will continue to showcase these additional AFC rights on their four newly launched dedicated AFC channels – namely a 24/7 channel called beIN Sports AFC, together with three pop-up channels – beIN Sports 1 AFC, beIN Sports 2 AFC and beIN Sports 3 AFC -which will allow concurrent viewing of games. Every AFC match broadcast on beIN features the best-in-class studio analysis presented by beIN’s top punditry team using beIN’s state-of-the-art studio facilities.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA said: “We are delighted to further expand our coverage of AFC tournaments in MENA this year and to welcome back the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup to beIN. Our millions of viewers can expect exceptional coverage of these tournaments, which will bring the high-calibre of Asian football to the huge number of followers across the region”.

AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, added: “We are pleased to announce this partnership with beIN, which will bring the AFC’s world-class competitions to more nations across the MENA region, including nine AFC Member Associations. The MENA region is home to some of the most passionate fans of Asian football and it is essential that we provide them with unparalleled access to further solidify the AFC’s ambitions of confirming football as the number one sport in the Continent”.