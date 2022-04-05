ITVBe announces The Singles’ Table

ITVBe and ITV Hub have commissioned Initial (part of Banijay UK) to produce The Singles’ Table, a brand-new dating show, set to give us a heart-warming and entertaining snapshot of what it’s like to be single and looking for love in 2022.

As the UK gets back into the swing of weddings, we ask – can five single women find love in this most romantic of settings?

The Singles’ Table – every wedding has one. We’ve all sat on one. Now our iconic Singles’ Table is popping up at weddings across the country in the hope of helping five single girls find the man of their dreams.

Across one joyful summer of love, each of the six episodes sees our cast invited to a different stranger’s wedding by the bride and groom – keen for their own single mates to find ‘the one’. The girls join potential suitors on The Singles’ Table for some dining, dancing and drama, but once the bouquet is thrown and the carriages await – will they choose to see any of them again?

Over the series they’ll be attending six very different weddings, giving viewers a hilarious and revealing insight into how Brits celebrate their big day.

The Singles’ Table promises to be a real life rom-com full of everything that makes our favourite wedding movies so great: humour, romance and just a splash of champagne.

Katy Manley/Cat Lynch, Managing Directors for Initial, said: “What could be a more romantic setting to launch a truly fresh dating show than at real-life British weddings. We’re excited not only at the prospect of seeing sparks fly across the Singles’ Table but also at the chance of stepping into the lives of six very different and diverse British couples on the happiest day of their lives.”

ITV Director of Reality and Acquisitions Paul Mortimer, added: “The Singles’ Table is like all the best bits of a wedding day, a girls night out and speed dating fused into one exciting new dating format.”

The Singles’ Table was commissioned by Peter Tierney, Commissioner for ITV and Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality and Acquisitions for ITV. Executive Producer for Initial is Sharyn Mills. Casting for the series will be overseen by Bobbie Hall.

Banijay Rights is the international distributor for The Singles’ Table.