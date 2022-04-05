MásMóvil from loss to €189m profit; debt surges

Awaiting the merger with Orange to become the largest operator in Spain in terms of customers, MásMóvil has reported a net profit of €189 million versus €77 million losses in 2020 and €93 million in 2019.



The company increased revenues by 28 per cent to €2.46 billion thanks to Euskaltel, with fourth quarter revenues reaching €754 million, up 43 per cent.

EBITDA stood at €1.11 billion, up 48 per cent, although net debt reached €6.73 billion versus €3.1 billion one year earlier.



MásMóvil now covers 27 million homes in Spain with its FTTH network, 19.4 million with its own infrastructure.